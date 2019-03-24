Appeal by mother of slain Rajasthan gangster for copies of 'Rojnamcha' of 3 police stations denied

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Information Commission of Rajasthan has denied copies of the 'Rojnamcha' (daily diary) of Sanvrad, Ladnu and Deedwana police stations in Nagaur district to the mother of dreaded gangster Anandpal, who was killed in a 2017 encounter.Anandpal's mother, Nirmal Kanwar, had sought copies of the 'Rojnamcha' of the three police stations from June 20, 2017 to July 20, 2017 under Right to Information but the Nagaur Police refused to provide the same, saying the matter was under investigation.She later appealed to the Information Commission, which upheld the decision of the Nagaur Police.Disposing of the appeal, Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma said in an order that the information could not be provided in view of the ongoing investigation and for the safety of witnesses.Anandpal, a resident of Sanvrad village of Nagaur, was killed in a police encounter in Churu district on June 24, 2015, which had led to riots and tension in Nagaur for several days. PTI SDA IJT