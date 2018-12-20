Apple employee killing: Chief judicial magistrate fixes Dec 21 for taking cognizance of chargesheet

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh fixed December 21 for taking cognizance on the chargesheet submitted in connection with Apple area sales manager Vivek Tiwari's killing on September 29. The charge sheet was filed in the court on Thursday. Taking the chargesheet on record, the court has also summoned the two accused - Prashant and Sandeep -- from jail on the date. Station House Officer of Mahanagar Police Station Vikas Kumar Pandey submitted the chargesheet in the court and requested the court to correct the custody warrant after summoning the accused from jail. The SHO also requested the court to take cognizance of the offences. The chargesheet came against Prashant under section 302 IPC while against Sandeep under section 323 IPC. Meanwhile, Vivek's wife Kalpana Tiwari moved an application in the court seeking its permission to hear her stand before taking cognizance of the offences. On the other hand, the sessions judge deferred hearing on the bail plea of Sandeep till January 1. On September 29, the constable had shot at the 38-year-old Apple store manager, who was in an SUV, after he allegedly refused to stop his car in Gomti Nagar. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police had suggested in its report that constable Prashant Chowdhary had opened fire "without any provocation" at Apple employee Vivek Tiwari, leading to his death. PTI COR SMI INDIND