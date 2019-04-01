Apple executive death: Cop's bail plea rejected

Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a police constable in connection with the death an Apple employee here last year. Additional sessions judge S S Pandey rejected the bail plea of Sandeep Kumar, who was sent to jail on March 22 after the court had taken cognizance of the offences under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kumar and another constable, Prashant Chaudhary, were arrested after Apple area sales manager Vivek Tiwari was shot dead early on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking. Earlier, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar only under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and he was released on bail. But due to additional sections, he had to surrender again. The trial court had framed charges against Kumar and it is set to record evidence of the prosecution. PTI COR SABHMB