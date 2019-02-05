Apple executive's death: HC grants 4 weeks to state govt to file reply on bail plea to accused

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted four weeks to the state government for filing its reply on a bail plea of accused Prashant Kumar, the policeman who was booked for shooting dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari here in September 2018. It fixed the hearing of the matter after six weeks. A bench of justice Rekha Dixit here passed the order on the bail application moved on behalf of Kumar. Opposing the plea, additional government advocate (I) Rajesh Kumar Singh had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a policeman shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in Lucknow. Meanwhile, on behalf of wife of the deceased, advocate Pranshu Agrawal also appeared and sought time to file reply to the bail plea of Prashant. PTI COR SAB CK