scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Apple says reaches agreement on French back taxes

Paris, Feb 5 (AFP) Apple has reached an agreement with French authorities over 10 years of back taxes, the US firm told AFP on Tuesday, confirming information published by the French magazine L'Express. The magazine reported that the firm paid nearly 500 million euros ($570 million) to resolve the case in a confidential settlement reached in December. A source familiar with the case confirmed the amount to AFP. (AFP) PMSPMS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos