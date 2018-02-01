Apples contract manufacturer scouting for land in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Apple?s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp is scouting for land in and around the city to set up new assembly lines, a Karnataka government source said. "Wistron Corp officials have been in touch with government officials. The company is scouting for some 100 acres of land in and around Bengaluru. In all likelihood, it wants to use a portion of it to set up new assembly lines for Apple," the source told PTI. It was only natural for Apple via Wistron to augment local assembly or manufacturing to help the company reduce costs in view of import taxes on products like mobile phones, it said. According to a media report, the firm was likely to invest about $157 million to develop the site and the deal could be struck in a few weeks. The India head and global executives of Wistron had met concerned ministerial officials earlier this month, the source said. PTI BDN VS