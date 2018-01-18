Apples feature for Indian customers to create 4,000 jobs:

Official

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Jan 18 (PTI) Apple Inc is developing features for Indian customers, including maps and other products, creating over 4,000 jobs, an official at the US tech giant has said.

Last year, Apple launched a first-of-its-kind App Accelerator in Bengaluru and it has already trained thousands of iOS developers.

iOS is the operating system that powers Apples suite of mobile devices. If someone is looking to build mobile applications for the iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad, an iOS developer can help you get started.

Indian app developers have created almost 100,000 apps for the App Store, an increase of 57 per cent in 2016.

Today in India, there are 740,000 app economy jobs attributable to iOS and Apple believes that this can increase substantially.

"We began initial production of iPhone SE in May 2017 and couldn?t be happier with the progress our teams are making. Within the next six months, we plan to run our business in India on 100 per cent renewable energy," the official familiar with Apples footprint in India said.

"We?re expanding and developing features for Indian customers including support for Hindi dictation and new language keyboards on iOS11, support for local traffic in maps and up-to-date cricket scores and stats by simply asking Siri," said the company official

In Hyderabad, our expanding team in Hyderabad is focused on developing maps for Apple products, creating over 4,000 jobs, the official added.