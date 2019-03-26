scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Apple's news subscription service a mixed bag for publishers

New York, Mar 26 (AP) Apple is launching what some have called a "Netflix for news" a $10-a-month subscription service that offers access to hundreds of magazines and a handful of newspapers.But most major US news publishers aren't participating.Readers get access to articles from over 300 magazines, a smattering of digital sites and some newspapers. Human editors will select stories for the app, and Apple says it will protect peoples' privacy.Many big-name magazines are on board, hoping Apple brings them new paid readers.But Apple's large cut of revenue reportedly a 50-50 split and the loss of a direct relationship with readers may not be appealing to many media companies, especially those that are successfully expanding their own digital readership.(AP) AMSAMS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos