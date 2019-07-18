Applicants surrendered DDA flats over size, location: Puri

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Applicants of Delhi Development Authority's housing scheme surrendered their flats after allotment over size and location of their homes, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha Thursday.Replying to a question in Lower House, he said the DDA has decided to refund 50 per cent of the 'maintenance fund' charged for undertaking maintenance works for 30 years from the allottees of one bedroom/LIG flats of Housing Scheme 2014/Awasiya Yojana 2017.In a majority of the cases, the applicants have not provided any specific reasons for surrendering the flats, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs (independent charge) said.However, some of the reasons as reported are -- applicants did not like the location of the allotted flats and size of the allotted flats was small, he said."The DDA has started shuttle bus service from the nearest Bus Terminal and Metro Station from the 1st Week of December, 2018 at Narela, Siraspur and Rohini Sector 34 and 35, free of cost to the residents of these DDA flats," Puri said.It has allotted 23 shops for daily needs to NAFED at Dwarka Sector-23B, Rohini Sector-34 and Narela G-2 and G-8, he said. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD