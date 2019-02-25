Appnext Powers App Discovery Solutions for Several Top 10 Mobile Device Manufacturers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Multiple partnerships established reflect hundreds of millions of mobile users who are served with targeted app recommendations Appnext will be showcasing its solutions for app developers, publishers and OEMs at MWC Barcelona, February 25-28 and ad:tech Delhi, March 14-15 SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, a leading mobile discovery platform, has announced significant recent sales successes of its newly introduced App Discovery solutions for OEMs worldwide. The company reported that integrations are already live and demonstrating impressive performance coupled with high user engagement. Advertisers can get discovered by users who actually intend to use their app, via proprietary premium mobile device placements such as home screen assistance, -1 screen, folders and more. During January 2019 Appnext provided over 8 Billion App recommendations utilizing its Appnext Timeline technology that leverages location, historical and behavioral patterns to understand the unique context of a user and predict the type of app he is likely to be using next. Miki Hakak, CMO & Head of OEM Business comments: "Appnext empowers OEMs and Mobile operators to become an active partner in the app ecosystem by building a relationship with their customers, changing the way users interact and discover apps and services on mobile, evolving from in-app to on-device experiences. We are exceptionally pleased by the speed and significance of the adoption of our latest innovations in this field. We have seen an immediate and clear interest from our advertisers around the world who would like to seize this lucrative opportunity to get discovered via top tier OEM placements." Appnext will be available for demos at MWC Barcelona, February 25-28 (Hall 8.1 E10) and at ad:tech Delhi (booth #23) March 14-15. To schedule a meeting: events@appnext.comAbout Appnext Appnext is a leading mobile discovery platform, helping over 750M users discover the most relevant apps they need specifically when they intend to use them. Since 2012 Appnext has disrupted the mobile industry, allowing app marketers to get their apps discovered, used and re-used providing a unique targeted ad experience to top publishers, advertisers and OEMs. For more information, please visit www.appnext.com/actions. Connect with Appnext on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. PWRPWR