Appointment of 437 medical officers cancelled for failing to join duties

Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday ordered cancellation of appointment of 437 medical officers, who had been recently appointed by the Health and Medical Education Department, for failing in joining their duties, an official spokesman said. "The appointments in respect of 437 medical officers appointed vide a government order on January 14 shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio," he said. The spokesman said the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu, have furnished the information and particulars of the medical officers who did not joined their respective place of postings. Earlier on the recommendations of divisional commissioner, Kashmir, the date of joining for medical officers was extended by the department due to inclement weather conditions prevailing in the state up to February 26. However, it was mentioned that in case they fail to join at their respective place of postings within stipulated period of time their appointments would be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio and candidates from the waiting list will be considered for appointment. Meanwhile, the department of Health and Medical Education has issued a notice giving last and final opportunity to the 79 medical officers who have submitted their joining reports but are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings as on date, the spokesman said. As per the notice, these officers are hereby informed to resume their duties within a period of seven days, from the date of issuance of this notice, failing which they shall be deemed to have been discharged from the probation in pursuance of J&K Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1956, he said. To augment the health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, the Health and Medical Education Department had completed the whole process of recruitment of medical officers in a record time of three months and announced appointment of 921 selected candidates on January 14. PTI TAS AQS