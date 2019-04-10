Appointment of Donald Chen as Chief Executive Officer of ARLANXEO

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Donald Chen to take over from Jorge Nogueira MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARLANXEO announced the appointment of Donald Chen as new Chief Executive Officer of the leading rubber producer ARLANXEO with effect from May 1, 2019. He succeeds Jorge Nogueira, who is retiring after a career spanning nearly 40 years in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Abdulaziz M. Al-Judaimi, Chairman of the ARLANXEO Shareholders' Committee and Saudi Aramco's Senior Vice President of Downstream, said: "With Donald Chen we have an experienced leader and industry expert joining the company. He has spent many years of his working life in the Asia-Pacific region, a key growth region for ARLANXEO. Donald joins ARLANXEO in a critical market environment and we are confident he will lead the company through the current transition and drive growth." At the same time, Al-Judaimi thanked the current CEO: "I would like to thank Jorge Nogueira on behalf of the entire Shareholders' Committee for his strong leadership and dedication working for ARLANXEO. He successfully built and positioned ARLANXEO as the leading rubber producer and he was key to its smooth transition. I wish Jorge all the best in his future endeavours." Experienced industry leader Donald Chen Donald Chen has come from Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), where he was responsible for operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, since January 2016 and was also a member of the Executive Council of ADM. He previously worked as Vice President at Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical. He also served as Regional Vice President for Hydrocarbon & Energy at Dow Chemical and as Vice President for Major Projects in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region. Before he held various positions at Royal Dutch Shell in Research & Development, Commercial & Marketing, Strategy & Planning and Operations & Business Development in China, Europe, the Middle East and Pacific for almost twenty years. He has a Master's degree in engineering and a doctorate from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. About ARLANXEO ARLANXEO is a world-leading synthetic rubber company with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion in 2018, about 3,900 employees and a presence at 20 production sites in 9 countries. The company's core business is the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance rubber for use in, for example, the automotive and tire industries, the construction industry, and the oil and gas industries. ARLANXEO was established in April 2016 as a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco. On January 1st, 2019, Saudi Aramco, a leading producer of energy and chemicals, became the sole owner of ARLANXEO. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190410/2417179-1 PWRPWR