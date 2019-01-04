Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case at Ayodhya."Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing the matter," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said.No sooner the matter came up, the CJI said it is the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and went ahead with passing the order.Senior advocates Harish Salve and Rajeev DhaVan, appearing for different parties, did not even get the opportunity to make any submission.The hearing did not even last 30 seconds. PTI RKS ABA MNL SKV GVS