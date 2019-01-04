Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case at Ayodhya."Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing the matter," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said. PTI RKS ABA MNL SKV GVS

