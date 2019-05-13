scorecardresearch
Approval status by UK MHRA for Bhimpore, Kadaiya plants in Daman continues: Wockhardt

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt Monday said the approval status of its manufacturing facilities at Bhimpore and Kadaiya in Daman by the British medicines and healthcare products regulator (UK MHRA) continues. "EudraGMDP database reflects issuance of certificates by UK MHRA stating that the company's manufacturing units at Bhimpore, Daman and Kadaiya, Daman complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices of UK MHRA," Wockhardt said in a regulator filing. EudraGMDP is the name of the European Union database which inter-alia contains Good Manufacturing Practice certificates, it added. "In view of this, the approval status of the said units continues", Wockhardt said. Shares of Wockhardt were Monday trading at Rs 369.65 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.85 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT RVKRVK

