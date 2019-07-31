Apptio Appoints Dr. Subramanian Krishnan as Leader of India Center of Excellence

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Vice President & General Manager for newly founded India office brings market expertise to build employee-first culture of growth for successful software company's global expansion BENGALURU, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio Inc., software that fuels digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan as its first-ever Vice President and General Manager of India. Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's upcoming Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. In his new role with Apptio, Krishnan will build Apptio's product engineering, customer success and marketing teams in the region with the primary focus of creating and delivering innovative products and services to all Apptio customers. In addition, he will advance the strategy, vision, and employee-first culture of Apptio in the India market ensuring alignment and commitment to Apptio's mission to provide a simple, modern, and strong customer experience that delivers tangible insights and business value. "Due to our recent successes, Apptio is expanding rapidly and scaling globally to meet increasing demand for our cloud and financial management software. As Apptio accelerates growth and increases product capabilities, we need the right leaders who can build passionate teams that are committed to delivering business outcomes," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Subi is a world class executive who is uniquely suited to help us build and grow a Center of Excellence that enables employees to excel and customers to succeed with our products." Krishnan, who has a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, USA, has more than 20 years of experience leading global technology companies through transformation and growth. Prior to joining Apptio, he was the Country Head of India for Finastra, one of the largest Fintech companies in the world. Previously, he was leading the Research & Development (R&D) organization at ADP India and has also served as Managing Director at Optimal Solutions. Krishnan also spent four years with Oracle India where he was the Head of Supply Chain Management and later Head of Operations for PeopleSoft. He started his career at i2 technologies. "I look forward to working with Sunny and the rest of the Apptio leadership team to establish a strong presence in the India market and set the agenda of the company towards customer experience and innovation," said Krishnan. "I'm excited to hire passionate team members, work with our international offices to expand global thinking and processes, and build Apptio's reputation in the India market." For more information on Krishnan, why he joined Apptio, and his focus on building a strong culture, click here. For more information on Apptio job openings in India, please click here. About Apptio: Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recommendations that result in 30% saving on cloud services. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com. 2019 Apptio, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954408/Subi_Headshot.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg PWRPWR