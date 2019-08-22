Apptio Opens First Center of Excellence in India to Recruit Top Talent and Help Companies Fuel Digital Transformation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Cloud and Financial Management Software Company Expects to Triple Team of Data Scientists and Developers in Bengaluru by Investing in the Region's TalentBENGALURU, India, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio Inc., innovative provider of software that fuels digital transformation, today announced the opening of its first-ever Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, India. This CoE was created to support Apptio's global expansion in response to its increased demand for its cloud and financial management software, while also aiming to recruit India's top technology talent.With this new office, Apptio, which already has 1,000+ employees globally and a customer base that includes 50% of the Fortune 100, will expand its workforce and cement its position as the market leader for fueling digital transformation. In fact, Apptio plans to triple its team of data scientists and developers in Bengaluru by the end of 2019. According to Gartner's 2019 CIO Agenda: Global Perspectives, "digital maturity has increased markedly and uniformly across the globe since last year. And while it may be a small difference in maturity between Latin America, and EMEA, generally all regions have been investing in digital transformation. Business priorities reflect this, placing digital initiatives and growth as common, globally consistent business priorities among the four regions. Digital business continues to be a board-of-directors-level issue across the globe."1 With the expansion into India, Apptio is determined to create stronger solutions at a rapid pace to help CIOs communicate the value of their IT investments better than they have before. This is Apptio's first office in the region but the company's 18th office worldwide. Currently, more than two dozen of Apptio's CoE employees are working in their modern 100-seater facility. With many job openings, Apptio is rapidly expanding its talent base providing them an enhanced employee experience and skill development program to develop and service products for customers globally. Looking ahead to this and future growth, Apptio is in the process of developing a permanent, state of the art Apptio office for 300 people in Bengaluru. The buildout is expected to start in October 2019 and be ready for occupancy in early 2020. A permanent location for its CoE is a significant investment that enables Apptio to attract top talent, support international customers and build long-term success for the business across the APAC region.Apptio's CoE will serve as the cornerstone for delivering and creating innovative products for all Apptio customers and to support this, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan was recently appointed Vice President and General Manager of India. In this role, Krishnan is responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.Apptio's software helps technology and finance leaders make smart business decisions as they plan, analyse, and optimize technology investments in IT transformation. The software uses machine learning to translate technology costs across the entire IT portfolio into a holistic, business-centric view. Customers such as State Farm, Unilever and CoBank leverage this view to set future targets, measure business results and drive investment decisions. "Today, with companies across sectors depending on technology to stay competitive, IT has become a critical component for every business on the planet, and Apptio has created the leading platform to help customers manage this new paradigm," said Sunny Gupta, Apptio CEO. "At Apptio, we build market leading products that transform the IT operating model, regardless of industry or geography. The talent pool in India, particularly in Bengaluru, is going to play the lead role in driving that contribution to building world class products." In November 2018, Apptio was acquired for $1.94 Billion by Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses, after a successful IPO in September 2016 that raise $96 million. Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, was present in Bengaluru with Gupta for the launch of the CoE. "Bengaluru is a thriving technology scene with incredible talent and home to thousands of Vista companies' employees," said Smith. "I am looking forward to seeing Apptio invest and thrive in this community, and continue to provide a simple, modern, and strong customer experience that delivers tangible insights and business value." 1Gartner 2019 CIO Agenda: Global Perspectives, Andy Rowsell-Jones, Jan-Martin Lowendahl, Chris Howard, Tomas Nielsen, 22 April 2019About Apptio:Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recommendations that result in 30% saving on cloud services. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com. 2019 Apptio, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg PWRPWR