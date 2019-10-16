APU Celebrates its 3rd Convocation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) More than 360 Students from Apex Professional University were conferred degrees this yearGUWAHATI, India, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Professional University, an Indian Knowledge System University, celebrated its 3rd Convocation at Pasighat on the birth anniversary of the great visionary, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The Convocation began with the majestic and grand Academic Procession followed by the University Anthem sung by the students of the University.The Founder Chancellor of the University, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad thanked the parents for reposing faith and trust on APU and appreciated the achievements of students in various fields. He said, "We train our graduates to think critically, solve problems creatively, communicate effectively and be truly skilled to face the challenges in the future of work."Shri Tapir Gao, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) as a Chief Guest congratulated the graduates on their success and commended the University's efforts to create a holistic learning environment for the students of Arunachal Pradesh at Pasighat. He also emphasized to make Pasighat an Educational Hub and APU play a vital role in creating a centre of excellence in the field of education which must be a unique one of its kind. He also recognized the University's Endeavour for getting approvals from Govt. of India to start B.A.LL.B., LL.B., B.Ed., D.Pharma and other courses.Shri Alo Libang, Hon'ble Health and Family Welfare Minister while appreciating the functioning of the University, placed on record the contribution of University Staff in grooming tomorrow's leaders with new vision and outlook. He encouraged the University to start Nursing, Yoga and Naturopathy Degree Level Courses in the University and assured that the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh will extend all needful support. He also emphasized to contribute back to the society and inspired the students and the staff of the University in his brief and captivating address.Dr. Kanwal Singh, Pro-chancellor of the University added, "The mission of the University as conceived by the Founder Chancellor Acharya Dhanwant Singh has been to develop and educate job creators of tomorrow, who can shoulder the challenges of globally responsible and ethical leadership in the 21st century. He also said, "Our emphasis is on learning by doing and making learning curiosity driven and enjoyable."Vice-chancellor Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar presented the Annual Report of the University and declared that 366 students have completed their degrees comprising of 104 post-graduate and 262 under-graduate students. He also touched upon all the salient developments of the University including publications, collaborations, collaborative research, awards etc.Prof. (Dr.) B.N. Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture & Forestry being the Key Note Speaker while motivating the students advised them to be good human beings and to be an asset to the nation. He said that this University is a rapidly growing University grooming tomorrow's leaders to meet the challenges in their future lives.Shri V.S. Moray, Registrar thanked the State Government for supporting the various initiatives of the University and the Convocation concluded with the Vote of Thanks followed by the National Anthem.The Convocation was graced by the presence of the members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, Academic Senate, Teaching Staff, Non-teaching Staff, Students, Media Personnel and Parents of the students.About Apex Professional UniversityApex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.