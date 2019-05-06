Apurva Asrani to make directorial debut with Manoj Bajpayee in lead

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Writer Apurva Asrani is set to make his feature directorial debut with a story dealing with mental health issues. The writer, who is best known for penning films like "Shahid" and "Aligarh", will be collaborating with critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee for the movie.The duo have previously worked together on "Satya" and "Aligarh".The untitled project will focus on the journey of a "forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind", Apurva revealed on Facebook. "Pleased to announce my solo directorial debut, co-produced by and starring my 'Satya' and 'Aligarh' star, Manoj Bajpayee. "My script traces the emotional journey of a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind. Since awareness & support for mental health issues is sharply lacking in India, we chose the 'Mental Health Awareness Month' to make this announcement," Apurva wrote. The writer-editor's last project was Amazon Prime series "Made in Heaven". He worked as a series editor on the show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. PTI SHDSHD