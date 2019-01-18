Aqeel Ahmed new chairman of Council for Leather Exports

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Friday said P R Aqeel Ahmed has been appointed as its new chairman.The new vice-chairman will be Sanjay Leekha, the CLE said in a statement.The council is a trade promotion orgnisation of leather and leather products industry. It works under the aegis of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Over 10 lakh people are employed in the leather industry. India's share in global leather exports and imports is about 3 per cent. PTI RR MRMR