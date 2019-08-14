Aqua Line services from 6 am to 10 pm on Aug 15: NMRC

Noida (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Operations on the Noida-Greater Noida metro will remain normal on Independence Day, with the rail service beginning at 6 am and ending at 10 pm, officials said on Wednesday.Parking facilities will also remain normal at the stations, said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager (operations) of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, which operates the Aqua Line."The fares will also be usual, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50," she said.The Aqua Line service begins at 6 am and ends at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the revenue hours begin at 8 AM and services are available till 10 pm.Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line was launched on January 25 this year and connects the twin-cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, running over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations. PTI KIS SOMSOM