Aqua Line to run after 2 pm on Holi

Noida (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Services on the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail will be available only after 2 pm on Thursday on account of Holi, officials said Tuesday.Same curtailed timings will be for parking at all metro stations, its operator, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), said in a statement.The Aqua Line, which covers the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, is spread over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations."Metro train services will begin at 2 pm on the Aqua Line on March 21 and will continue as per normal timings thereafter," NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay said."Parking facility at all the stations will also be available only from 2 pm on March 21," he said the statement.The metro services otherwise begin at 6 am and continue till 10 pm except on Sundays when the service begins at 8 am, according to officials.The Aqua Line sees an average ridership of around 10,500, according to an NMRC figure. PTI KIS DPBDPB