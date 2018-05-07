AR-KHANDU-REVENUE

Arunachal revenue generation outstanding in last few years: CM

Itanagar, May 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said that the revenue generated by the state government in the last few years has been "outstanding".

Khandu said measures adopted by his government to streamline finances resulted in higher revenue generation of Rs 1,253 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal, compared to Rs 900 crore in 2016-17.

"We generated Rs 300 crore more than the previous year immediately after we came to power. This fiscal year, we generated Rs 1,600 crore and in the next (2018-19), we aim to cross Rs 2,000 crore.

"Such a growth trajectory has never been witnessed since the inception of the state," he said, addressing a developmental meeting at Dirang in West Kameng district yesterday, according to an official release.

He said the government is committed to decentralise the administration, and therefore, set up divisional commissioner offices for Western and Eastern zones, besides zonal offices of all line departments.

Khandu said the formulation of schemes and projects are also being decentralised, and henceforth, such programmes would be decided at the district level through consultations and forwarded to the state government, the release said.

"The government is processing to constitute a staff selection board to bring in fair and impartial recruitment system that will be mandated to conduct recruitment of all Group C posts... The SSB will plug all practices of illegal or back door appointments," the CM said. PTI UPL RBT RBT