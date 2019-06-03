Ara court sentences four to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Ara, Jun 3 (PTI) A local court here Monday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for allegedly raping a Dalit minor girl in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) (I) Rakesh Kumar Singh held all the four persons guilty under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SC and ST Act, and awarded them life imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, said Public Prosecutor Satyendra Singh Dara. Those who have been handed life term are Akhilesh Kumar, Veer Bahadur, Mantosh Singh and Ekam Rajwar, he said. As per the FIR, the convicts had taken the minor girl to a secluded place at Chhatarpur village on March 8 last year and raped her. The accused had lured her, by promising to help her get the money under Indira Awas, a central government welfare programme, the FIR mentioned. Police had arrested all the four persons soon after the incident. PTI CORR AR SBN INDIND