Aranda Investments sells Info Edge shares worth Rs 205-cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Foreign investor Aranda Investments Tuesday offloaded 15 lakh shares of Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, for over Rs 205 crore through an open market transaction.However, the buyer(s) of the stocks could not be immediately ascertained.According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold a total of 15 lakh shares, amounting to 1.23 per cent stake of Info Edge.The stocks were sold at an average price of Rs 1,370.04, valuing the transaction at Rs 205.51 crore, the data showed.At the end of the September quarter, Aranda Investments held 32.72 lakh shares or 2.68 per cent stake in the company.Info Edge shares closed 2.96 per cent lower at Rs 1,368 on the NSE.