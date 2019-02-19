ArcelorMittal buys back shares worth USD 89 mn

London, Feb 19 (PTI) Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Tuesday said it has repurchased four million shares worth USD 89 million under its share buyback programme. The steel major bought back shares at an average price of 19.894 euro. The company on February 7 had announced the launch of the share buyback programme. "ArcelorMittal has repurchased 4 million shares for a total value of approximately Euro 79,577,540 (equivalent USD 89,679,370) at an approximate average price per share of Euro 19.894," the company said in a statement. The shares acquired under this programme "are intended to meet ArcelorMittals obligations arising from employee share programmes", it added. PTI SID MR