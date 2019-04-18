ArcelorMittal offers help to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

London/New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The world's largest steel maker ArcelorMittal Thursday said it has offered help to France to reconstruct the world heritage masterpiece Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. The steel giant has a major manufacturing presence in France. Notre-Dame, which was added to UNESCO's world heritage list in 1991, stands ravaged due to a colossal fire that swept through the famed building on Monday. "Following the fire that devastated Notre-Dame de Paris, a world heritage masterpiece, on 15 April 2019, ArcelorMittal, the global steel company with a major manufacturing presence in France, wishes to support the reconstruction of the cathedral," ArcelorMittal said in a statement. ArcelorMittal said: "The company is ready to donate steel as part of the reinforcing and reconstruction process." The company said it has also offered help to the authorities working on the reconstruction to provide its expertise and competencies in construction and architecture. Some 600 firefighters worked throughout the night on Monday to put out the fire at the Paris landmark and prevent an even worse disaster, in a blaze that felled the spire and destroyed two-thirds of its roof. Sixty firefighters are still keeping a vigil at Notre-Dame to ensure no further fire erupts, while France's culture minister warned that two gables and figurines perched high up in the building were still at risk of collapse inside. PTI NAM NAM HRS