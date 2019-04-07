ARCIL revives ailing Malwa Industries with working capital funding

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Leading asset reconstruction company ARCIL has revived Ludhiana-based ailing denim manufacturer Malwa Industries with a last-mile funding towards working capital needs to the tune of Rs 20 crore, after acquiring over Rs 500 crore of the company's debt. Malwa Industries is one the few integrated denim manufacturers in the country with all activities from spinning to garmenting under one roof in India's cotton belt Ludhiana.ARCIL acquired more than 97 per cent of Malwa Industries' total debt of Rs 550 crore from a consortium of five lenders between FY18 and FY19 to fast track the revival. It is now in the process of acquiring the remaining outstanding debt, a top ARCIL official said. The company has a marquee client base spread across global markets included Levi's, US Polo Association, H&M, Debenhams, United Colors of Benetton, Killer, Pepe and Jack & Jones. During peak performance in FY06, Malwa Industries with 20 million metres per annum (MMPA) capacity reached a turnover of Rs 204 crore and EBITDA of 31 per cent compared to industry leaders' EBITDA margins of around 25 per cent. ARCIL CEO and MD Vinayak Bahuguna said, "We recognised the need for additional working capital for the ramp-up of the business and thereafter we injected last mile funding towards working capital requirement to the tune of Rs 20 crore." Our restructured debt is a mix of vanilla debt, hybrid instruments, and equity, which balance well the serviceability of the business and our return expectation, Bahuguna said. ARCIL also provided an adequate moratorium for repayments to the company to allow it some breathing space and wrote off the unsustainable portion of the debt. "Moreover, promoter Rishi Oswal, who is a veteran in the textile industry, was keen to work hard to turn around the company," Bahuguna said. Malwa Industries slipped into problems in FY08, when the rupee appreciated against the dollar, making India's exports uncompetitive and creating an oversupply situation in the domestic market. Further, the government hiked the minimum support price for cotton by more than 40 per cent in the following year. An unprecedented increase in cotton prices globally thereafter put pressure on the company's performance as it reported a cumulative loss of Rs 139 crore between 2009-2014, followed by working capital shortages and under-utilisation of capacity. The company restructured its debt under the CDR (Corporate Debt Restructuring) process in 2014, buy could not receive the required additional funds in time and hence was unable to increase its production as per the plan and failed to revive. The subsequent infusion from promoters to the tune of Rs 55 crore in the form of unsecured loans and preference shares also did not suffice.Bahuguna said, "ARCIL's working capital assistance encouraged the company to commit an additional large sized order of 3 million metres fabric supply (worth about Rs 60 crore) to the world's largest jeans buyer for December 2018 - June 2019 season. "The order is likely to be rolled over in subsequent seasons as the fabric has been nominated for their desired production. MIL's plant utilisation has been enhanced to 70 per cent from 40 per cent and the company has gained confidence of its domestic as well as international clients, suppliers, employees and workmen and other stakeholders." PTI BJ ABM