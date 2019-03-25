Areas falling under EDMC declared open defecation free

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Areas falling under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have been declared open defecation free in a survey conducted by the Quality Council of India. The QCI conducted surveys at 17 different places in the areas under the EDMC. The places which were surveyed include residential, slum and school areas, according to a statement issued by the EDMC on Monday. A senior EDMC official said a third-party had already done the inspection after the EDMC had sent its ODF application to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. In the 'Swachh Survekshan-2019', the EDMC by better performance has improved its ranking to 240th from 341 last year. Reacting to it, EDMC Commissioner Dilraj Kaur said the corporation is making all efforts to improve cleanliness in its areas which have shown positive results. She said in order to make the area clean, green and free from open defecation, the EDMC organised intensive drives in its jurisdiction. RWAs, NGOs and other organizations also helped in conducting these drives. "The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to maintain cleanliness in the area and cooperate with the EDMC in its cleanliness drive," the statement stated. She said if residents bring a little change in their behaviour and add cleanliness in their habits, it would help the EDMC in improving the sanitation in its jurisdiction. Also, it would encourage the corporation staff in achieving the purpose, the statement added. PTI BUN BUN SNESNE