Argentina president to arrive in India Sunday for 3-day visit

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Argentina's President Mauricio Macri will arrive in India on Sunday for a three-fay visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as economy, nuclear technology and space.A high-level delegation comprising the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monzo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie, Government Secretary of Modernisation Andrs Ibarra, Government Secretary of Agriculture Luis Etchevehere, and senior officials will be accompanying Macri during the visit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada will also be accompanying Macri.Macri will arrive in Agra on February 17. A day later, he will hold delegation-level talks with Modi and have other official engagements. He will travel to Mumbai on February 19.The state visit of Macri is taking place in the 70th year of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.Macri's visit to India follows Modi travelling to Argentina in late 2018 for the G20 summit, during which the leaders had a "very productive" bilateral meeting.During his visit, President Macri will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.The trade between the two sides stands at around USD 3 billion."This visit will provide opportunity to the two sides to review progress in bilateral ties and to explore new avenues of cooperation," the MEA had said.