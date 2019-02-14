Argentina President to visit India from Feb 17 to 19

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Argentina's President Mauricio Macri will be paying a state visit to India from February 17 to 19, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. A high-level delegation comprising the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monzo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie, Government Secretary of Modernisation Andrs Ibarra, Government Secretary of Agriculture Luis Etchevehere, and senior officials will be accompanying Macri during the visit. Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada will also be accompanying Macri. Macri will visit Agra on February 17. A day later, he will hold delegation-level talks with Modi and have other official engagements. He will travel to Mumbai on February 19. The state visit of Macri is taking place in the 70th year of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries. Macri's visit to India follows Modi travelling to Argentina in late 2018 for the G20 summit, during which the leaders had a "very productive" bilateral meeting. "During his visit next week, President Macri will meet President (Ram Nath Kovind) who will host a banquet in his honour and hold talks with the Prime Minister," a statement said. Bilateral cooperation between India and Argentina span in wide ranging areas including nuclear technology, space, economic, commerce, agriculture, science, culture and tourism. The trade between the two sides stands at around USD 3 billion. "This visit will provide opportunity to the two sides to review progress in bilateral ties and to explore new avenues of cooperation," the statement said. PTI PR PR INDIND