Ariana Grande cancels Las Vegas gig due to 'health issues'

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Ariana Grande has cancelled her New Year's Eve weekend gig in Las Vegas due to "health issues", the pop star announced on Friday. Grande was scheduled for perform on Saturday at the Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Theatre. It would have been her first full performance since the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, her breakup with "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson and the massive success of her singles "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine"."Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend. I love you and so look forward to seeing you and making it up to you next year" Grande wrote on her Instagram story.In a statement to Variety, the Cosmopolitan confirmed that the concert was off "due to unforeseeable health reasons," adding that they expected to reschedule the date but were offering full refunds in the meantime. The Las Vegas concert also marked the singer's final live obligation of 2018 before her Sweetener World Tour kicks off March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York. PTI SHDSHD