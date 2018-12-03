Ariana Grande covers up Pete Davidson tattoo

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Ariana Grande seems to be on a break-up detox as she was recently seen covering up the tattoo the singer got when she was dating former boyfriend, comic Pete Davidson.The "God is a Woman" hitmaker and Davidson split in October after a whirlwind engagement.Grande performed at NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween" where she was seen covering her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid.After a few weeks, the singer got the "Reborn" tattoo on her hand, that she got along with Davidson, converted into a type of feather or leaf. The former couple got a heart design over other inks, which almost made it seem as if they got matching break-up tattoos. Grande's most recent tattoo rework was a tribute to Mac Miller, her ex-boyfriend who died in September.Her fan account posted an Instagram video, was apparently from a behind-the-scenes from her "Thank U, Next" music video, where she was dressed like Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" character of Elle Woods teaching Jennifer Coolidge the forever iconic "Bend and Snap" move. In the clip, Grande bent over her foot and called on her friends to check out her new tattoo, a shout-out to Miller's dog. "Look at my Myron. Guys, come look. How cool right?" she said. The "Myron" tattoo went over the "8418" on her foot, which was an homage to Davidson's father who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. PTI RDSRDS