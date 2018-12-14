Ariana Grande shares new Song 'Imagine'

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Ariana Grande has dropped a new song called "Imagine". The song features dreamy music and lyrics and seems to fantasize about a sweet, conflict-free romance that never ends. Grande, 25, has been teasing another new single since she released the music video for "Thank u, next", which featured references to early 2000s teen films such as "Mean Girls", "Legally Blonde" and others.Grande released her last LP Sweetener in August. Ahead of the song's release, the singer had asked rappers Kanye West and Drake to end their feud."Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)," she wrote.Miley Cyrus released "Happy Xmas (War is Over)", a John Lennon cover featuring Sean Lennon. She will be performing the track on "Saturday Night Live" this week. PTI RB RB BKBK