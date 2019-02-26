Ariana Grande to headline LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride 2019

London, Feb 26 (PTI) Singer Ariana Grande will be headlining the LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride in the UK this year.According to BBC, the gig will mark the pop star's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert that took place in the aftermath of the suicide attack at her Manchester Arena gig. The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.Grande had previously said she would be doing a "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August."We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced. PTI RB RB BKBK