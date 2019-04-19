Arjun Chautala, latest Chautala clan, to make electoral debut from Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Amid the Chautala clan feud, another member of the family has thrown his hat into the poll ring. Arjun Chautala, younger son of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, has announced to contest from Kurukshetra seat in the Lok Sabha elections. The 26-year-old INLD candidate told PTI the party has entrusted a huge responsibility on his shoulders and that he will try to live up to the expectations of the political outfit. "I will take every section along and focus on the youth, of which about 60 per cent are into agriculture," he said.Arjun's name figured in the list of contestants announced by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from three Lok Sabha seats in Haryana Friday.Fourth generation Chautala clan members Dushyant Singh Chautala and Digvijay Chautala -- sons of Ajay Singh Chautala-- have contested elections.Ajay Chautala is the elder brother of Abhay Chautala. Both are sons of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who in turn is the son of late former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.Dushyant is the sitting MP from Hisar and is seeking re-election from the same seat. Digvijay, on the other hand, contested the Jind assembly by-election and remained a runner-up.The feud in the INLD was the biggest political spectacle of Haryana in 2018. It saw Ajay Chautala and his sonsDushyantand Digvijay being expelled from the Haryana-based party by the senior Chautala, who threw his weight behind the younger son Abhay Chautala.With his father serving jail sentence in a teachers recruitment scam,Dushyant launched the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in December 2018.Meanwhile, the INLD has announced the candidature of ex-serviceman Dharambir Fauji from Rohtak seat. Another ex-serviceman Balwan Singh Fauji has been fielded from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency. The party has announced candidates from six seats in the state. Though, it is yet to announce its candidate from Gurgaon. PTI CHS VSD SRY