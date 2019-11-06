scorecardresearch
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to star in a family dramedy

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are set to team up for the first time for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy, the makers announced on Wednesday.The film will be produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.It will be helmed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair. She previously assisted Nikkhil Advani on 2013 action thriller D-Day and co-directed TV series "POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke". Described as a coming-of-age, cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair.Kapoor said he is looking forward to working on the film."I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it's the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That's the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I'm having a blast even during the prep," the actor said in a statement.The film will go on floors this month and will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles. PTI RDSRDS

