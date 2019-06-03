Arjun Munda takes charge as tribal affairs minister

/R New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Arjun Munda, a former chief minister and a prominent tribal face from Jharkhand, took charge as the Union minister for tribal affairs on Monday. Senior officials in the ministry welcomed Munda, the MP from Khunti constituency, as he assumed office. Later, the minister held a meeting with officials, who briefed him on issues at hand. Munda takes over from Jual Oram, who represents Odisha's Sudargarh Lok Sabha constituency. Renuka Singh Saruta, BJP MP from Chhattisgarh's Surguja, also took charge as the minister of state in the ministry. Saruta had served as the Jharkhand women and child development minister in the Raman Singh government from 2003-2005. PTI GVSHMB