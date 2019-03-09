Arjun Rampal to produce and star in a horror film

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Actor Arjun Rampal has shortlisted three feature films as his next projects and says they belong to different genres, including horror which he will star in and produce too.The actor, who had produced "Daddy" and recently made his digital debut, says he is "raring to work in feature films now.""I've shortlisted three subjects which I'll be getting into the shooting soon. There are two thrillers, but both different than each other, and one adventure film. I've been wanting to do something like this since a while," Arjun told PTI.The actor says these projects are in various stages of developments and he will be making an announcement soon."There's also a horror movie with a damn interesting premise which I'll be producing. It's a great story. I'll be starting in it as well but it's too soon to reveal other information," he added.Arjun says he has become picky and choosy about the kind of films he wants to do and when a script comes to him, he looks at it from a holistic point of view."I react to stories when they are pitched to me by asking: is it something I'll watch myself, even if I wasn't part of it? Of course the people attached to it also matter. "Will the producers be able to do justice to the director, the story and bring that alive. Everybody should be on the same page and that synergy is very important, that everybody is looking at the same film in the same way," he adds. PTI JUR RBRB