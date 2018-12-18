ARLANXEO's Keltan(R) KSA opens flagship online Customer Self-Service Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The one-of-a-kind online Self-Service platform for EPDM offers a multitude of functions to address our customers' requirements All Keltan KSA customers will have full control and real-time information on the status of their orders Self-Service is now open to receive sample requests and orders NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, ARLANXEO, a leading synthetic elastomers company, signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to market and sell its share of Ethylene Propylene Diene rubbers (EPDM) produced in its Petro Rabigh joint-venture plant. These new EPDM grades are marketed and sold by ARLANXEO under its own Keltan trademark with the extension KSA, standing for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, ARLANXEO launches its Keltan KSA Self-Service platform to serve its customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This innovative online platform offers customers full-control and direct interaction, at their own convenience from any location in the world. They will be able to retrieve technical information of the Keltan KSA grades as well as product safety, quality and regulatory documentation. Furthermore, Keltan KSA customers will be able to request product samples and place orders on the web shop, which will be trackable in real-time in Self-Service. Customer-centric and user-friendly, this platform also contains a secure complaints' management system to communicate with our customers on their needs and strive for improvement. "By launching Self-Service, we are creating a new way for customers to interact with our products, our services and us. We emphasize the commitment of the Keltan KSA Team to offer efficient EPDM solutions to our international customers", explained Jasvinder Kaur, Head of Keltan KSA. With today's launch of Self-Service, ARLANXEO would like to invite customers to use Self-Service at www.keltanksa.com in order to request samples and start experiencing our products and services.About ARLANXEO ARLANXEO is a world-leading synthetic rubber company with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion in 2017, about 3,800 employees and a presence at 20 production sites in 9 countries. The company's core business is the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance rubber for use in, for example, the automotive and tire industries, the construction industry, and the oil and gas industries. ARLANXEO was established in April 2016 as a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ARLANXEO management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. PWRPWR