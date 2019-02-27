Armed forces update PM on latest security scenario

(Eds: Updating ) /RNew Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The chiefs of the armed forces Wednesday updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation after Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace and an Indian pilot was taken into custody by the neighbouring country, sources said.The meeting of the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force is their second with PM Modi in 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, the three chiefs met the prime minister at his official residence and updated him on the latest security scenario, the sources said. Earlier in the day, top security and intelligence officials went into a huddle at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force and other officers had met to discuss the current security situation, they said.Top defence and security officials had later briefed the prime minister on the latest developments, including aerial confrontation in which one Pakistani jet and an IAF MiG 21 were shot down. The Pakistan Army said it has arrested an Indian pilot whom the IAF identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. PTI NAB GVSGVS