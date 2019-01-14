Armed Forces Veterans' Day observed

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The 3rd Armed Forces Veterans' Day was celebrated with military fervour and gaiety all around the country on Monday.The showpiece event, a Veterans' Day Rally, was held at Manekshaw Centre here, which was inaugurated by Subhash Bhamre, minister of state for defence, the defence ministry said in a statement.Addressing the veterans, Bhamre said, "No words can describe your selfless devotion to duty and the sacrifices made by each one of you. I can say it with conviction that it is only due to our formidable Armed Forces, each and every citizen of India today feels safe and has confidence to face the world with pride."Bhamre reflected on the measures taken by the government towards ex-servicemen's welfare and rehabilitation."Today's warrior is tomorrow's veteran and what an example being set up by Services in ensuring every possible step to ensure wellbeing and enhanced satisfaction level among its Veterans. I am definitely proud of this initiative of the Armed Forces, which is very much in line with the customs and traditions of our great Country," he said, complimenting the armed forces for organising the Veteran's Day.The guests at the rally were the three Service Chiefs and ex Service Chiefs. Around 2,000 Veterans attended the rally.The day is celebrated as Armed Forces Veterans' Day in the country to commemorate the superannuation Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who retired from service on January 14, 1953. The day is being observed in more than 10 locations in the country. PTI PR PR ABHABH