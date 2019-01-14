Armed forces Veterans day observed on Monday

Mathura (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) On the occasion of the armed forces Veterans Day, several soldiers and officers assembled at the Mathura war memorial Monday to pay their homage to the slain heroes.The purpose is to acknowledge and convey our gratitude to all the veterans for their contribution towards nation building, Col GS (IW) Vinod Pillai said.Major General U Suresh Kumar, the Chief of Staff of Head Quarters 1 Corps, laid a wreath at the war memorial following which an informal interaction took place between the serving soldiers and the retired service persons, he said. PTI CORR MAZ DPBDPB