Armed goons loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in UP

Baghpat (UP) Sep 9 (PTI) Three armed miscreants looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station area here on Monday evening.The trio, who had their faces covered, barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting the money including Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.On the complaint of the manager Harvendra Singh, an FIR was registered against the three unknown persons and efforts on to nab them, he said. PTI COR SAB RHL