Armed men loot Rs 65 lakh from cash van in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Five unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 65 lakh from a cash van en route to deposit the money in an ATM in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.The armed men intercepted the van on Biriyad-Borawad road and looted the cash, Makrana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said.The search is on for the accused whose description was given to the police by employees of the cash dispenser company, Singh added. PTI AG AD DPB

