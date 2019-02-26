Armed miscreants rob man of Rs 8 lakh in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 26 (PTI) A group of four armed men looted Rs 8 lakh cash from a man in a village here when he was on his way to the bank to deposit the money, police said Tuesday.The incident took place near Talda village under the Jansath police station limits in the district on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said.Police are searching for the accused and no arrests have been made so far, he said. PTI CORR IJT