Armie Hammer issues apology after questioning Stan Lee selfie tributes by fans, celebs

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer has issued any apology for questioning the way some celebrities have honoured comic book legend Stan Lee.Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes characters such as Spider-Man, Thor and The Hulk, died early Monday at the age of 95.Hammer, 32, in a now-deleted tweet, had disapproved the culture of posting selfies to commemorate the departed soul."So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself, he had tweeted.The actor was mercilessly trolled for the tweet. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan had posted a reply to Hammer, saying, "Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat."On Friday, Hammer posted an apology, saying he "inadvertently offended" people by offering some "unnecessary social commentary"."While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a**hat form thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon," he wrote in a brief statement posted on Twitter."I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control," he added.Among the big Marvel names who paid tribute to Stan Lee include "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, Letitia Wright from "Black Panther", "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman, "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr, and "Avengers Assemble" director Joss Whedon. PTI RB RB BKBK