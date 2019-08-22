Arms shop employee test fires gun near police station, triggers panic: Cops

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) A fire arms shop employee on Thursday resorted to several rounds of test firing near police station to demonstrate the gun's efficiency to a customer, triggering panic in the posh Hazratganj area in the heart ofthe city, said police. The firing took place outside Nand Gun House's owner Sumit Singh's residence, located a stone's throw away from the Hazratganj police station, the police said. The gun shop employee Shekhu did the test firing for a customer, prompting the police to rush to the scene. They detained thoseinvolved in the act, the police said.Later an FIR was registered in the matter and Sumit and his servant Shekhuwere arrested, the police said.The police also sent a report of the incident to the district administration, recommending it to cancel the license of the gun house, they said.PTI ABN RAXRAX