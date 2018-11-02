Arms smuggler arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) An alleged inter-state arms smuggler was Friday arrested from Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.Mahesh Singh (50), a resident of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh was held following a tip-off that he would be delivering a consignment in Chhabra, Baran district, Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Bishnoi said.He had reached Chhabra on Thursday night, the officer added.Four pistols and eight magazines were recovered from the accused who has several criminal cases registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, police said.During interrogation, Singh revealed that he used to sell one pistol for Rs 15,000 to 20,000, police said. PTI AG RHL