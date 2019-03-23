Arms smuggler held, 25 pistols seized

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Delhi police's special cell arrested a suspected arms smuggler here on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the accused, Kehri, was nabbed near Karkardooma in Anand Vihar. Twenty-five countrymade semi-automatic pistols were recovered from Kehri's possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. During interrogation, the 25-year-old revealed that he procured illegal firearms from Dhulkot area in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, the DCP said. Police have identified the source and receiver of the firearms. Efforts are on to identify the trail of the arms network, the officer added. PTI NITHMB